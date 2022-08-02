Read on www.northbaybiz.com
Inside a $50 Million California Estate Where Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Play Polo
A luxury polo property played on by Prince Harry and star polo player Nacho Figueras? Look no further than this 61-acre estate. This stunning equestrian property in Carpinteria, a charming seaside town in Santa Barbara County, has just hit the market for $50 million. The owner is professional polo player, philanthropist, and movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness, who purchased the property in 2017. As for why she is selling, it comes down to wanting to travel the world and share her property with others.
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
Popculture
Classic Rock Legend Postpones Rest of His Tour Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis
Jesse Colin Young has been forced to postpone the remainder of his current U.S. tour after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran folk-rock singer/songwriter and former Youngbloods frontman's diagnosis was announced via his official Facebook page on July 22, informing fans that the remaining three shows of his Highway Troubadour Tour would be postponed until further notice. According to the post, Young was experiencing "mild" symptoms and "doing well," with hopes to reschedule the dates "as soon as possible."
The Daily 08-04-22 Cowgirl Creamery closing its last Bay Area retail store
Cowgirl Creamery is closing its remaining retail presence at Point Reyes Station after 25 years. The Bay Area institution, best known for its selection of artisan soft cheeses like its famous Mt. Tam, made the announcement on Thursday in an Instagram post that said the store would permanently close next month. • StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees • ‘I have done everything I can’: Cherished bar Club Deluxe reportedly closing
Outside Lands: Our hour-by-hour guide to all three days of the SF music festival
You’ve secured your Outside Lands tickets, picked your festival outfits, planned your trip, and now it’s time to choose which performers in the ever-growing lineup you are going to see over the weekend. If you’re experiencing some decision fatigue, we’ve put together our selections from the busy three-day schedule to help you make the most of your time on the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park this weekend.
All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California
A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
