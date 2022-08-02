LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Friday rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment. The parents quickly asked the Court of Appeal in London for permission to appeal the ruling, prolonging the legal battle over the care of Archie Battersbee. The 12-year-old has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead. “All our wishes as a family have been denied by the authorities,″ his mother, Hollie Dance, said as the family sought permission to appeal. “We are broken, but we are keeping going, because we love Archie and refuse to give up on him.” Archie’s care has been the subject of weeks of legal arguments as his parents sought to force the Royal London Hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments as doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.

