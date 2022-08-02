ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman in critical condition following New Town shooting; Police searching for man involved: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital. According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers said that 10 minutes after the fight -- a man walked back to the area and shot a woman in her mid-50s several times. She is said to be in critical condition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Woman in serious condition after New Town area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was left in critical condition after a shooting in the New Town area on Friday night. Jacksonville police responded to the 1400 block of Windle Street around 8:15 p.m., where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy