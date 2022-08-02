Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
Related
JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
First Coast News
Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
residentnews.net
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
‘He just looked like he was possessed’ — Homeowner who shot burglar speaks only to Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A homeowner who shot a man he says broke into his home spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Thursday. “He just looked like he was possessed, and he was acting like he was possessed,” William Kerr recalled. Kerr says the man broke into his house...
JSO says man dead in Northside home shooting near Forest Trails
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 6700 Sandle Drive after reports of a shooting were called in. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue located an unidentified man inside a residence who had been shot. JFRD pronounced that man dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. JSO also reported that a subject is in custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person seriously injured in Hogan's Creek area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in critical condition after a Hogan's Creek area shooting, early on Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by a witness to the shooting around 5 a.m.. They had multiple gunshot wounds and is reportedly in critical conditioning, police said.
First Coast News
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
First Coast News
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
News4Jax.com
Woman in critical condition following New Town shooting; Police searching for man involved: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital. According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers said that 10 minutes after the fight -- a man walked back to the area and shot a woman in her mid-50s several times. She is said to be in critical condition.
Police: Woman in serious condition after New Town area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was left in critical condition after a shooting in the New Town area on Friday night. Jacksonville police responded to the 1400 block of Windle Street around 8:15 p.m., where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
Three arrested in Columbia County after alleged robbery turned pursuit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after a robbery turned pursuit in Columbia County Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection section of S.R.247 and C.R.240 for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Comments / 0