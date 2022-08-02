Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour
When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
Corn and Soybeans Still Doing Well in Greene County, But Not For Long Without Rainfall
Corn and soybeans are starting to show signs of needing precipitation. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan tells Raccoon Valley Radio corn has been tasseled, which means its done growing height-wise, while soybeans continue to develop. However, he says corn and soybeans are still okay because of the subsoil moisture levels due to the wet spring that happened.
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about various topics in the ADM School District including the raise in food service prices and the elimination of the open enrollment deadline. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
Guthrie County Supervisors Continues Discussions Of EMS Advisory Council
The Guthrie County Supervisors continued to discuss making the emergency medical services an Essential Service Resolution draft at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board moved forward with having the county attorney review the proposed way to appoint members to the EMS Advisory Council which would be coordinated with the emergency medical services in the county.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
New Showerhouse In Nations Bridge Is Installed
A new project has been finished that will benefit campers in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says they have officially installed the new showerhouse at Nations Bridge Park which will have two rooms for people to use the uni-sex restroom and shower that are also handicap assessible. Halterman explains they have gone the whole spring and majority of the summer without a showerhouse so to finally finish this project is a success.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Jefferson City Union and Non-Union Employees Get One-Time Pay Raises
The City of Jefferson employees recently saw an increase in pay. The City Council approved at their July 27th meeting a request from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Iowa Council 61 for a one time adjustment in wages of 2.75-percent to the police officers who are a part of the union, along with a three-percent raise for all other union municipal employees. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the request was made due to the high inflation rates.
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility
The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 3, 2022
9:02am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of West Sunset Road, Jefferson. 5:33pm: A deputy investigated a theft in the 700 block of Harding Street, Churdan. In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an...
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
A Burn Ban is Issued For Adair County
An open burn ban has been issued for Adair County. as of Wednesday . The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the open burn ban following requests from Guthrie and Adair County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf. Kempf made the request after consulting the fire chiefs in the respective communities of Adair County.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Road Blocked Due To Crash On I80, Detour In Place
The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is affecting traffic on Interstate 80 near Earlham. According to Iowa 511 there is a delay on Interstate 80 eastbound as between exit 104 and exit 106 the road is blocked due to a crash. There is a detour in place taking P53 up to Old Highway 6 in Redfield over to L Avenue and back down to Interstate 80.
