Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police Chief English receives NOBLE award

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
Henrico Police Chief Eric English

Henrico Police Chief Eric English received the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement’s Civil Rights “Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive” Justice by Action Award last month at NOBLE’s 46th annual Training Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

English was selected from among more than 3,000 NOBLE members to receive the award.

“Your continued service for proffering equal justice while exposing injustice is worthy of being recognized and honored,” said Chair of NOBLE Civil Rights, Dr. Joseph Johnson.

English became Henrico’s police chief in September 2020 after two years in the same role in Harrisonburg. He has served as president of the Central Virginia chapter of NOBLE for several years.

