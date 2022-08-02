Henrico Police Chief English receives NOBLE award

Henrico Police Chief Eric English

Henrico Police Chief Eric English received the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement’s Civil Rights “Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive” Justice by Action Award last month at NOBLE’s 46th annual Training Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

English was selected from among more than 3,000 NOBLE members to receive the award.

“Your continued service for proffering equal justice while exposing injustice is worthy of being recognized and honored,” said Chair of NOBLE Civil Rights, Dr. Joseph Johnson.

English became Henrico’s police chief in September 2020 after two years in the same role in Harrisonburg. He has served as president of the Central Virginia chapter of NOBLE for several years.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.