Read on www.hockeywilderness.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
NBC Sports
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
Yardbarker
Nick Ritchie: ‘I’m Always Going To Remember Playing For The Leafs’
Nick Ritchie was full of optimism last summer when he signed a two-year contract worth $5 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After unexpectedly becoming an unrestricted free agent when the Boston Bruins didn’t tender the player a qualifying offer, the Orangeville, Ontario native saw an excellent fit to play under head coach Sheldon Keefe, someone who he had played for in juniors, but this time with an NHL team he grew up watching.
Work on ASU's new arena ahead of schedule; NCAA, NHL hockey games expected sooner
An ongoing pandemic. Supply chain issues. The addition of an NHL tenant. Outside factors threatened the timeline of the Arizona State multi-purpose arena's completion and it seemed hard to believe ASU hockey would drop the puck for its first game there on Oct. 14. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Jason Spezza’s Retirement Days Include Adjusting to Scouting Life for Maple Leafs at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
The Toronto Maple Leafs Special Assistant to the GM was playfully caught on camera cramming in information onto a thick pad of paper.
NHL
Boucher back in rhythm for Senators after leaving college
Forward prospect could be poised for NHL debut after another season in junior hockey. Tyler Boucher believes he has corrected his path to the NHL after a tumultuous 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old forward had an underwhelming start to his freshman season at Boston University. After he had three points (two...
NHL
Nazar excited to grow at Michigan on way toward spot with Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Frank Nazar was taking it all in during Chicago Blackhawks development camp last month. "First time wearing a visor today," he said with a laugh July 11. "So something to get used to." Moving away from the full cage he wore with the USA Hockey National Team Development...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Heidt focused on consistency prior to 2023 NHL Draft
Center prospect led Prince George of Western Hockey League in scoring last season as 16-year-old Riley Heidt is just beginning his road toward the 2023 NHL Draft, but the 17-year-old center prospect already is well-schooled in the path. Heidt, who plays for Prince George of the Western Hockey League, already...
NHL Media Says Golden Knights Can Win Pacific Division
Mike Rupp of NHL Network said the Vegas Golden Knights will be one of two Pacific Division teams to make the playoffs after missing last season.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks face Wild in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee...
NHL
NHL preseason begins Sept. 24 with Senators-Maple Leafs doubleheader
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 composite preseason schedule, a 15-day, 108-game slate played across 45 NHL and neutral-site venues in North America and Europe from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8. The road to the 2023 Stanley Cup begins the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stewart scores 33, Seattle beats Minnesota 89-77
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night. Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 advantage. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points. Seattle finished 11 of 25 from distance with four from Stewart and three from Sue Bird. Stewart was 13 of 20 from the field, finishing five points shy of her career high. Bird scored 13 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-12). Briann January made her 1,000th career field goal.
CBS News
Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey. The Stanley Cup takes...
Yardbarker
Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri
There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
Comments / 0