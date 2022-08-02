No students injured after crash involving Wayne Township school bus

Read on www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people, including 13-year-old boy, shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in separate shootings within a two hour span overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the...
WISH-TV
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to pay its respects Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Visitation for Shahnavaz will run from 2...
WISH-TV
Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at a Fishers home, police say. The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street. Police say...
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman, 2 juveniles stabbed at Castleton apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a person stabbed at the Veridian Castleton apartments near 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Officers...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, killed near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S....
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
WISH-TV
IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
WISH-TV
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
WISH-TV
Indy woman arrested after purchasing a gun for a minor to commit a crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime.” She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38 of Indianapolis. Court documents say Clark purchased a Glock from a licensed...
WISH-TV
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
WISH-TV
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
WISH-TV
Docs: Parents charged after son finds gun in safe, fatally shoots little sister
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two parents have been charged after their 6-year-old son fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in a home, prosecutors say. Jacob Grayson and Kimberly Grayson each face four felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.
WISH-TV
Carmel police seek help to find credit card thieves
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police want help to find two suspects in the theft of multiple credit and debit cards from a store on West Main Street. Carmel Police Department say the people in photos shared in a news release show “subjects” who entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street and stole the cards from bags. The release did not name the store. That block of Main Street is near the intersection with Old Meridian Street.
WISH-TV
IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers. “This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.
WISH-TV
McDonald’s employee shot after fight with customer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A McDonald’s employee was shot Tuesday afternoon after an altercation with a customer, police say. It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 7822 Brookville Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have confirmed the employee is injured with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say the man is...
