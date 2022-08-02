Read on www.brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood firefighter recognized for over 22 years of service during retirement celebration
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, City officials, staff, fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Kyle Whitley with the Brownwood Fire Department for over 22 years of service. He was presented a commemorative axe featuring the department’s crest. Though Lieutenant Whitley is retiring from the Fire Department, he will remain with the City of Brownwood in his new position as the Airport Foreman at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Whitley’s last day to serve with the Fire Department will be Saturday, August 5th.
Man Shot in Santa Anna, Suspect Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
Brown County 4-H News: Aug. 4
August 10 – Backpack Drive Drop Off Deadline at the Extension Office. 15 – Deadline to Submit Project Proficiency Award Form. 22 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs for Fall Validation. BROWN COUNTY 4-H GIVING BACK WITH A BACKPACK. Brown County 4-H is partnering with the Brown...
Bonnie Shaw White
Bonnie Shaw White was born May 04, 1929 in Mills County, Texas, to O.V. Shaw and Johnnie Shaw, nee Geddes. She died at her home at the age of 93. She and her husband Louis L. White were married in 1951, and she has lived in Brown County since 1962. After graduating from Brownwood High School, she attended college at Howard Payne University for one year. She was employed by General Telephone Company where she worked for 28 years. Mrs. White was a member of the Salt Creek Baptist Church since 1962.
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
Keep Brownwood Beautiful’s August Planner
27th ~ 9am – 10am, pop up clean up, location TBA.
189 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 189 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 189 positives this week, 25 were PCR, and 164 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 83 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home
The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
Joe Moore
Funeral services for Joe Moore, 92, of Brownwood, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Heartland Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament set for Aug. 7
VFW Post 3278 is hosting the Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at its location at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. All proceeds will go toward Brown County volunteer fire departments. Boards open at 10:30 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m., bring your own partner. There will...
Brownwood ISD offering free and reduced-price meals
Brownwood ISD announced its policy 2022-23 for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Starting on August 8, 2022, Brownwood ISD will...
Ribbon cutting held for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Friday, July 29, 2022. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 508 North Center Avenue in Brownwood. Fuzzy’s opened their doors next to Shaw’s Marketplace in May of this year and have been a...
