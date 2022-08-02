N.Y. Gov. Hochul holds early double-digit lead over Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin ahead of November general election: Siena poll

Read on nypressnews.com
Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
Polio found in more wastewater samples in upstate New York’s Orange County
ALBANY — Polio has been found in more wastewater samples upstate, raising fears that the virus is spreading after an unvaccinated Rockland County resident was paralyzed and hospitalized last month. Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County in June and July tested positive for the virus,...
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
NY: Latest CDC Findings Indicate ‘Potential Community Spread’ of Polio in Hudson Valley
More polio has been detected in Hudson Valley wastewater samples, this time Orange County, according to NYS health officials, which it says further indicates potential community spread of the virus declared eradicated in 1979. The CDC detected polio in samples taken from June and July in two geographically different locations...
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook victim more than $4 million in defamation suit
A Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the victims of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School over $4 million in the damages trial of “Infowars” host Alex Jones. The conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster had earlier been found liable for defamation in a default judgment issued by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble over his false claims the 2012 shooting was “a hoax” in repeated comments over the past decade.
Illinois AG warns of scam using phony websites to target banking customers
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois state officials on Thursday warned of a new scam targeting banking customers. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the warning about fake bank websites that target consumers’ personal information. The scammers make the websites look...
California welcomes 11 new pups to wolf pack families
Officials announced that two of California’s wolf packs have each produced litters this year, adding to the species’ continued growth in the state. The Lassen pack, located in Lassen and Plumas counties in northeastern California, produced five pups, while the Whaleback pack, which is mostly in Siskiyou County in Northern California, had at least six pups, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue
Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they’re ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to...
Sister of pregnant mother killed in deadly Windsor Hills crash remembers Asherey Ryan
It was an emotional day for the family of 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who along with her infant son and unborn child were killed on Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills. Three other people were killed when a woman sped through an intersection near Slauson and La Brea Avenue...
