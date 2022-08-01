ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

By Scott Winters
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Man Has Cool Job Touring the U.S. in the Wienermobile

Whenever you see a 27 foot long hotdog driving down the road -- it gets your attention. Oscar Mayer has been promoting their hotdogs with their Wienermobile for decades. Just a handful of lucky individuals are hired to be a "hotdogger" -- the person who drives the giant hotdog to the different events around the country. A Michigan man is one of those twelve "hotdoggers".
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Haven, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
State
Alaska State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Mix 95.7FM

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Music Festival#Travel Guide#Cultural Festival#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#The U S Coast Guard#Aerosmith Tribute Band#The Ultimate Air Dogs#Rock
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
WOOD

Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
OTSEGO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?

A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan

Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy