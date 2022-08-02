Almost 600 Texas Youth Are Trapped In A Juvenile Prison System On The Brink Of Collapse

Read on www.reformaustin.org
Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
Texas Democrats See Hope In Kansas Abortion Vote, But Challenges Remain
Heading into a difficult election cycle, Democrats and abortion-rights supporters in Texas were energized by voters in Republican-dominated Kansas who on Tuesday resoundingly voted to keep the right to an abortion in their state constitution. “This decision that came down from Kansas is a decision that has far-reaching consequences not...
Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
Author Of “Critical Race Theory” Ban Says Texas Schools Can Still Teach About Racism
For the past year, Texas educators have struggled with a new law targeting how history and race are taught in the state’s public schools. Some administrators thought it meant they needed to teach an opposing view of the Holocaust. For other school officials, the pressure of adhering to new restrictions about how to teach social studies was too much and for some it was the last straw: They quit. In one district, a Black principal was put on paid leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory, which he denied doing. He eventually reached a settlement with the district and resigned.
Texas Grid Came Very Close To Failure Last Month
The Texas electrical grid nearly collapsed last month, with Governor Greg Abbott and the Republican-led state government seemingly unmotivated to fix the problem any further. Doug Lewin, an energy expert who previously researched clean energy for the Texas legislature, laid out on Twitter just how close the grid came to collapsing on July 13. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was down to less than 2 percent of the reserve margin. The problem was exacerbated by 2.6 gigawatts of coal and gas plants going offline, bringing the total of unavailable energy sources up to 15 gigawatts. These included an NRG coal plant in Thompson and South Texas Electric Co-op plan in San Miguel.
Texas’ Tax-free Weekend Is Here
Attention to all Texans, put on comfy sneakers and get your credit cards ready, because one of the most anticipated weekends has begun: the state’s annual tax-free weekend. The waiver of the sales tax Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, on items less than $100. The Houston Chronicle gave...
Texas Power Use To Break Records Again This Week
Aug 1 (Reuters) – Power use in Texas will break records again this week as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heatwave, the state’s power grid operator projected on Monday. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more...
EPA Says It Is Looking For “Super-Emitters” Of Methane Gas In Texas’ Permian Basin
Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.
Texas Cities Say Streaming Giants Disney, Hulu And Netflix Owe Them Millions Of Dollars In Unpaid Fees
A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth are among...
Collin County GOP Censures Cornyn For Being Bipartisan
In a near-unanimous vote this week, the Collin County Republican Party censured Sen. John Cornyn for committing the cardinal sin of occasional compromise with the opposing party. They declared their indignation with his “history of crossing over and voting with the Democrat Party to accomplish their objectives” and demanded his “immediate resignation from the U.S. Senate for his faithlessness to our party and our principles.”
Gun Sales Spiked During The Pandemic: What We Know About Gun Ownership In Texas
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, which contributed data analysis. The Trace is a nonprofit newsroom focused on covering the nation’s gun violence crisis, and you can sign up for its newsletters here. Background checks for gun purchases in Texas rose during the weeks after the...
Cuellar Votes Against Bill That Would Ban Assault Weapons
Rep. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez were the only two Texans to go against the rest of their party when voting for a bill that would impose the first ban in decades on semi-automatic weapons. The legislation came in the wake of the Uvalde massacre which brutally took the life...
Report Shows States With Abortion Bans Don’t Support Mothers Or Children
In a damning report from the New York Times, it’s clear that states with abortion bans are not doing a very good job of being pro-life as they rank the worst in in the nation for supporting mothers and children. Emily Badger, Margot Sanger-Katz and Claire Cain Miller compiled...
Texas’s Greatest Fans Are Older, Conservative, White Men, According To New Poll
A new poll conducted by Rasmussen, a conservative polling-company, found out what outsiders really think of Texas. The answers, not-so-surprisingly, showed negativity in many findings, but then again, also showcased a glass half-full situation for many. Chris Tomlinson from The Houston Chronicle, analyzed the poll alongside co-founder of Crosswind Media...
Pot Of Gold
This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. On June 10, 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law to legalize state hemp production and sales as soon as the Texas Department...
Senate Approves Ike Dike Plan
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved the Galveston Bay coastal barrier plan known as the “Coastal Spine” or the “Ike Dike.” The project – which is designed to protect the Houston region from hurricane storm surges – will cost an estimated $31 billion. Sen....
Texas Troopers Are Causing Car Chase Fatalities And Racially Profiling Drivers Under Abbott’s Border Crackdown, Complaint Claims
At least 30 people have been killed in state police car chases connected to Texas’ expansive border security operation since it began last March, according to a new complaint by civil rights groups. The death tally, which includes five people not involved in the chases, was compiled from news...
Civil Rights Group Gets A Win In Redistricting Case
The fight over the state’s controversial congressional redistricting maps continues – and still has a long way to go. Broad efforts are underway to correct what criticis say is voter intimidation and discrimination in Texas as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. The latest update comes in...
“Go Home And Wait For The Fetus To Die Inside You”
“Go home and wait for the fetus to die inside you,” was the advice Elizabeth Weller received from her doctors, who feared violating Texas’ six-week abortion ban. NPR reports the story of Weller, a Texas Woman, who had to bring her own foul discharge into the hospital to prove that an infection was killing her so that a panel of doctors would agree to terminate her lethal pregnancy.
‘They Want To Destroy The Public School System’: CNN Documents Powerful Billionaires’ Influence On Texas Politics
As reported earlier in RA News, a CNN special report, “Deep in the Pockets of Texas,” aired on Sunday evening and showed the enormous influence wielded by two very powerful billionaires over the Texas Republican Party – and how their control is moving Texas from a business-friendly state to a more extreme, Christain nationalist state.
