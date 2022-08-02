Almost 600 Texas Youth Are Trapped In A Juvenile Prison System On The Brink Of Collapse

For the past year, Texas educators have struggled with a new law targeting how history and race are taught in the state’s public schools. Some administrators thought it meant they needed to teach an opposing view of the Holocaust. For other school officials, the pressure of adhering to new restrictions about how to teach social studies was too much and for some it was the last straw: They quit. In one district, a Black principal was put on paid leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory, which he denied doing. He eventually reached a settlement with the district and resigned.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO