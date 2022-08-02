ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico to receive $300k from FEMA for pump station project

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
Henrico County is receiving $300,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fund a project that will upgrade the Almond Creek Pump Station in Eastern Henrico.

Funding is coming through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program, which in total awarded more than $1.6 million to nine projects in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The Henrico project was one of just two in Virginia to earn funding through the grant program, which is open to all communities to help fund mitigation actions to combat climate change and protect communities that are vulnerable to disaster.

Henrico is working to complete more than $200 million worth of sewer rehabilitation projects by December 2028, as part of an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, following a number of repeated failures over a number of years by the county’s sewer system and water reclamation facility that resulted in tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage escaping into the James River and feeder streams and creeks.

“As we finalize the second year of BRIC and another year of FMA grant selections and awards, we’re happy to work with states within our region and Washington D.C to find new and innovative ways to make their communities more resilient,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney.

FEMA’s FMA program is a pre-disaster, competitive grant program whose funds can be used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

