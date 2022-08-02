Henrico to receive $300k from FEMA for pump station project

Henrico County is receiving $300,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fund a project that will upgrade the Almond Creek Pump Station in Eastern Henrico.

Funding is coming through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance program, which in total awarded more than $1.6 million to nine projects in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The Henrico project was one of just two in Virginia to earn funding through the grant program, which is open to all communities to help fund mitigation actions to combat climate change and protect communities that are vulnerable to disaster.

Henrico is working to complete more than $200 million worth of sewer rehabilitation projects by December 2028, as part of an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, following a number of repeated failures over a number of years by the county’s sewer system and water reclamation facility that resulted in tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage escaping into the James River and feeder streams and creeks.

“As we finalize the second year of BRIC and another year of FMA grant selections and awards, we’re happy to work with states within our region and Washington D.C to find new and innovative ways to make their communities more resilient,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney.

FEMA’s FMA program is a pre-disaster, competitive grant program whose funds can be used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.