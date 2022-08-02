Would you try a mustard doughnut? French's teams up with Dough to create a tangy confection

Read on abcnews.go.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe
One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Bacon Ranch Cheesy Bread Recipe
There are few words more mouth-watering and indulgent than "bacon," "ranch," "cheese," and "bread." Combine these four words into a single food and you have a side-dish or snack that you'll want seconds of. Recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished has managed to combine these four ingredients into a magical dish that can be served with practically any meal, whether you're hosing a party, or you want something to munch on while watching the big game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
Cooking the Episode: How to Make the No-Cook Cannoli Dip from 'The Great American Recipe'
Episode 4 of The Great American Recipe recently aired on PBS where the theme was “moveable feasts” and the seven cooks were asked to prepare a dish for the panel of judges (Graham Elliot, Tiffany Derry and Leah Cohen ) that could be enjoyed “on the run” at an outdoor event or summer picnic. While all of the contestant's recipes sounded amazing, the one that stuck with me was Tony Scherber’s Cannoli Dip.
RELATED PEOPLE
Food & Wine
French's Is Giving Away Free Mustard Donuts on National Mustard Day
At a time when brands seem to bombard us with attention-seeking gimmicks, the mustard brand French's has chosen for consistency. No, they're not above a buzzy ploy, but they've continued to tie it to a single day each year: National Mustard Day on August 6. In 2019, French's released mustard...
Epicurious
Cheater’s Pastry Cream
This genius method for quick and easy pastry cream comes from cookbook author Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show. Lomas’s recipe calls for just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. There’s no hand-whisking or finicky tempering involved, and the ingredients don’t even have to come to room temperature. Use this no-cook pastry cream to fill a seasonal fruit tart, cream puffs, or Boston cream pie. Layer it into this towering Crepe Cake, or simply serve it with fresh fruit for dipping!
Giada De Laurentiis’ Gooey, Cheesy Arancini Di Riso Packs a Little Surprise in Each Bite
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ Arancini di riso is one of those snack recipes that you’ll be asked to make again and again — it’s that good.
Smoky Shrimp Scampi Recipe
Shrimp scampi may be the most redundantly named of dishes — scampi is a type of shrimp, so the name really means "shrimp shrimp." Shrimp a la shrimp. Shrimp cooked in the style of shrimp. Okay, you get the point. This particular recipe, however, isn't just any old shrimp scampi — it's scampi with a twist. Or, as recipe developer Hayley MacLean describes it, "a fun and smoky spin on this traditional Italian classic."
IN THIS ARTICLE
butterwithasideofbread.com
RASPBERRY POPPY SEED BACON CHICKEN SALAD
Raspberry Poppy Seed Bacon Chicken Salad is easy to make and absolutely delicious. Romaine lettuce tossed with bacon, chicken and mozzarella cheese and coated with a simple raspberry poppy seed dressing. For a large part of my life, I was a little bit anti-veggie. Maybe a lot. I wanted to...
People
Sheldon Simeon's Teriyaki Barbecue Chicken
"The flavors of this Japanese-rooted dish are deeply ingrained in the local Hawaiian palate," says the Top Chef alum and author of Cook Real Hawai'i. "Stroll through any park or beach on the weekends, and you'll be hit by its intoxicating, smoky aroma wafting from the portable hibachis." Ingredients. Ingredient...
Comments / 0