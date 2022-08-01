FrontPageBets checks out the top 5 Heisman Trophy frontrunners heading into college football kickoff

smithmountainlake.com
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Who has the most Super Bowl rings? NFL championships broken down by player, coach, team.
There's a reason Tom Brady is synonymous with NFL bling, the famed quarterback has more wins than any other player. Learn about other record holders.
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Paige Bueckers News
The college basketball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. UConn star Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL in her left knee. Bueckers, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year in 2021, will miss the 2022-23 season because of this injury. This injury occurred during a pick-up basketball...
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Baker Mayfield Helping Rookie: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield is already being a leader in the Panthers locker room. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said that Mayfield has been helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL. Corral was picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Working Out WR Willie Snead
He adds Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley is going to be out a couple of weeks with a hip injury, so Arizona needed more depth at wideout. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Black NFL quarterbacks say recent slights, like Kyler Murray's study clause, 'set us back'
The quarterback position is becoming increasingly more diverse, but recent comments and slights suggest Black QBs are judged with a more critical eye.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones shine through the air
The quarterbacks were the story at camps Tuesday. New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield hit on a electric deep ball that got fans talking. The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts had his most impressive day so far, and the Joneses -- the New York Giants' Daniel Jones and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones -- logged encouraging days for their teams.
Kliff Kingsbury Explains Practice Move With Kyler Murray
On Saturday, before he test positive for COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called plays for backup QB Colt McCoy from the sidelines at training camp practice. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team's primary offensive play caller, said he made Murray do this to give him a different perspective on...
