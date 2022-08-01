ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FrontPageBets checks out the top 5 Heisman Trophy frontrunners heading into college football kickoff

smithmountainlake.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
smithmountainlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?

Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Helping Rookie: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield is already being a leader in the Panthers locker room. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said that Mayfield has been helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL. Corral was picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Working Out WR Willie Snead

He adds Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley is going to be out a couple of weeks with a hip injury, so Arizona needed more depth at wideout. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Frontrunners#Ohio State#American Football#Irish
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Explains Practice Move With Kyler Murray

On Saturday, before he test positive for COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called plays for backup QB Colt McCoy from the sidelines at training camp practice. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team's primary offensive play caller, said he made Murray do this to give him a different perspective on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy