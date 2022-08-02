Weed? Useful crop? Only time can tell where ag will go

Read on www.agweek.com
Related
Tons Of Western Farmers Are Being Forced To Sell Cattle Due To Major Drought
It’s no secret that western America is feeling the weight of a serious drought. With that being said, tons of ranchers have been forced to sell their cattle, at a pace we haven’t seen in a decade, according to the New York Post. Although this move could cut...
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Inside Florida's citrus groves, where growers are working to solve devastating disease and a climate-related shortage to save America's oranges
The heart of Florida's economy isn't Disney World or beaches. It's citrus, but a shortage is straining the supply and causing prices to skyrocket.
TechCrunch
Spread eyes strawberries and alternative meat following Series A raise
Spread has also been pushing to bring down the cost of its produce over the past decade. Vertical farming may be a novelty with its own built-in advantages (less water and land use, no pesticides, etc.), but being truly competitive on the grocery store shelves means — at very least — matching the price of existing produce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation
Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
Lawsuit accuses 4 largest meat processors of driving up beef prices by conspiring to curb number of slaughtered cattle
The Sysco Corp. filed a lawsuit last month accusing the 4 largest meat processors of fixing prices. The suit alleges the companies conspired to limit the number of cattle being slaughtered. The four companies control more than 80% of the US beef market, according to the claim. The largest food...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crops That You Can Start Right Now (Mid July) !
Did you know that you still have time to start some crops in your garden? I am located in zone 5 and based on my zip code I still have until the mid to end of October before the first predicted frost! You can figure out the date for your zip code on the Famer's Almanac website. Right now I have about 90 days left in my growing season, which leaves a lot of room for some great garden growth!
Organic food recalled from stores in 20 states. It might be infected with salmonella
Four lots of Natural Grocers Organic Amarath Grain have been recalled from stores in 20 states on the possibility they might be infected with salmonella. The recall was issued by Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, which said in its FDA-posted recall notice that its supplier told the company about the potential salmonella problem.
Here's How Expensive Milk Has Become With Inflation
The rising inflation rate in the United States has taken a toll on consumer spending habits with steady month-to-month increases since February of last year (via AP News). While you may not have the ability to compare your most purchased items in 2022 with last year's costs, your current lack of usual funds might provide the answer, especially if you consume a considerable amount of animal products. Not only have the increased costs of meat and dairy affected grocery bills, but the rising price of eggs, with April alone seeing a 23% increase in 12-pack cartons, has taken a toll on anyone who cares about having that perfect protein on their morning plate (per Bloomberg).
Hot, dry weather causes earliest start to harvest since 1976, says farmers’ unions
The hot dry weather has caused the earliest start to harvest for many farmers since 1976, prompting fears about the impact on food production and crop planting.Some farmers in East Anglia finished harvesting in July, which is “unheard of”, Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) who farms wheat, barley and oats near Colchester in Essex.“On our farm, we finished wheat last Thursday,” he said. “We don’t normally start wheat until the last day of July, so it’s incredibly early and certainly unprecedented in many situations.”Mr Bradshaw said he had been “pleasantly surprised” by his wheat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
PFAS In Rainwater Mean It's Unsafe To Drink Anywhere, Even In Antarctica
“Forever chemicals”, more scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are now so widespread that new research estimates it's unsafe to drink rainwater anywhere across the globe. Having spread globally in the atmosphere (now existing even in the air inside homes and schools), these human-made and harmful chemicals can be detected in rainwater and snow even in Earth’s most remote locations.
natureworldnews.com
Evolution and Adaptation of Wheat Powdery Mildew: Why Researchers are Studying It
One of the most significant cereal diseases has spread around the world as a result of human activities. Researchers at the University of Zurich followed the development and dissemination of wheat powdery mildew via grain trade routes, and discovered that the genetic admixture of closely related powdery mildew species was crucial to the pathogen's evolution and adaption.
Country diary: Digging for worms, and other post-Brexit jobs for a farmer
It is a warm afternoon and I am lying on my back watching two buzzards circling above. Although thankfully not as hot as it has been, the heat has temporarily defeated me and I have downed my spade for a rest. Our farm is part of Defra’s sustainable farming incentive...
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | August 1, 2022
As of July 31, 80% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 85%. USDA says 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the dough stage, compared to the five-year average of 31%. For soybeans, the report noted 79% of the crop has bloomed, on par with...
America's hiring boom continues, as employers add 528,000 jobs in July
The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 — an informal definition of recession. But most economists believe the strong jobs market has kept the economy from slipping into a downturn.
70 People Revealed What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And I Wish You'd See This Kind Of Pay Transparency On LinkedIn
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
JOBS・
US adds 528,000 jobs in July in stronger than expected showing
The US added 528,000 jobs in July as the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%. The stronger than expected report comes a month after the labor department announced the economy added 372,000 jobs in June. Economists had been expecting jobs growth to slow in July and the latest figures from...
Lawsuit alleges dairy co-op is depressing milk prices, hurting Vermont farmers
A new lawsuit filed in Vermont’s federal court alleges that one of the country's largest dairy cooperatives has artificially lowered milk prices for the region’s farmers. The class-action suit says that Dairy Farmers of America, or DFA, has been “empire-building,” buying out other independent milk cooperatives, processors and haulers in the Northeast. Examples include the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery and its trucking service, McDermott's, which became fully-owned subsidiaries of DFA in 2019.
Comments / 0