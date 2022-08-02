Ed Higgins, 85, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home. Ed was born on July 20, 1937 in Bluffton to Garth H. & Evelyn (Arnold) Higgins. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1955. Following graduation, Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1972, Ed started working for Schwartz Plumbing & Heating until his retirement in 1999. Ed enjoyed woodworking, creating a variety of items to be cherished by friends and family. He played the keyboard, organ and piano, and he even had his own professional CD. He could be found at Richard’s Restaurant morning, noon, and night as he frequently enjoyed all of his meals there. Neighbor Ed was a huge fan of Mayberry and traveled many times to Mt. Airy, NC for Mayberry Days and could be seen driving his Mayberry Police car in many local parades. He is now casting a line with Andy and Opie.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO