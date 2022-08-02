Read on news-banner.com
Related
Bluffton News-Banner
Perry Leon Glancy, 90
Perry Leon Glancy, 90, of Fort Wayne, died at his home July 31, 2022. He was born July 15, 1932, to Fred F. Perry Sr. and Sara Lois Lyon Glancy. He married Joan Freestone Sept. 14, 1952; his wife preceded him in death in 1997. Survivors include his daughters Terry...
Bluffton News-Banner
Beneranda Bales Brenner, 82
Beneranda L. “Bennie” Bales Brenner, 82, of Montpelier, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. She was born on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1940, in Kendallville, Ind. She married Charles Bales on Aug. 2, 1969. She is survived by her children: Barbara...
Bluffton News-Banner
Marilyn J. Meade, 80
Marilyn J. Meade, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.
Bluffton News-Banner
Ed Higgins, 85
Ed Higgins, 85, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home. Ed was born on July 20, 1937 in Bluffton to Garth H. & Evelyn (Arnold) Higgins. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1955. Following graduation, Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1972, Ed started working for Schwartz Plumbing & Heating until his retirement in 1999. Ed enjoyed woodworking, creating a variety of items to be cherished by friends and family. He played the keyboard, organ and piano, and he even had his own professional CD. He could be found at Richard’s Restaurant morning, noon, and night as he frequently enjoyed all of his meals there. Neighbor Ed was a huge fan of Mayberry and traveled many times to Mt. Airy, NC for Mayberry Days and could be seen driving his Mayberry Police car in many local parades. He is now casting a line with Andy and Opie.
Comments / 0