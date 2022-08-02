Kentucky Woman Receives A Gift That Grew Into The Sweetest Little Treat [PHOTOS]

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.

