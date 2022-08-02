You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro

Read on 1061evansville.com
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting
I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed
Someone, somewhere in the Evansville area is going to lose over $108,000 if they don't let the Hadi Shrine Temple know they're holding on to the winning ticket from this summer's annual half pot drawing by next Thursday. The drawing took place back on July 11th, and according to the...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Cat Returned To Indiana Shelter After Owner Sadly Falls Ill is Hoping for Another Chance of Finding Forever Home
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi! My name is Josephine, but my friends call me Jo Jo. I’m a 4-year-old female currently residing at River Kitty Cat Cafe. Having been here since April, I’m one of our longest residents! My story began at VHS when I was just a kitten. Unfortunately, my owner fell ill and could no longer care for me. I’m very sweet and mild-mannered, love treats, and enjoy being perched up on a cat tower. My adoption fee is $80 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccines. To adopt me, come meet me downtown at River Kitty Cat Cafe!
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville
While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes
Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth
I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
Packed Kentucky Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat & Kitten Adoptions in August [PHOTOS]
Cat people this is for you. The Daviess County Animal Shelter is packed with kitties and they need the help of the community. The unfortunate reality of not spaying or neutering your cat means there will be lots of kitty cats running around town without a family or anywhere to go. A lot of these cats end up at a shelter. Many times the shelters are so full they don't have the room to house these innocent fur balls. What happens is unthinkable if they are not adopted.
Southern Indiana Woman Shocked When Tire Is Flattened By A Splinter
If you have driven through Evansville this week, I'm sure you've seen plenty of tree limbs and debris left from Monday's storms. I have a little Public Service Announcement for you, that might save you from getting a flat tire. So Many Trees in Roadways. Tiny Splinter Takes Out Tire.
Southern Indiana Nonprofit Boutique Inspires the Community ‘The Hope Gallery Newburgh’
Newburgh will soon be home to a funky new art boutique, but there is a lot more happening than just unique art. The Hope Gallery is giving individuals with developmental disabilities the chance to work in the boutique and gain valuable skills. Wonderfully Made. Perfectly Unique. The young adults feel...
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
New Authentic Mexican Food Truck Hitting the Streets of Evansville
More food truck options will be hitting the streets of Evansville!. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
