Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum

KSJD Local Newscast - August 3, 2022
Colorado secretary of State Jena Griswold says recounts requested by election deniers in two primary races will be done by Thursday. August is forecast to be wetter than normal for much of the Colorado River basin, especially in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona.
Encore: Oregon's outdoor worker protection rules are tested as temps heat up
Back-to-back summers with scorching triple-digit heat have led officials in the Pacific Northwest to add new regulations to protect people working outdoors. Oregon has some of the nation's strongest rules for working in excessive temperatures. But as Oregon Public Broadcasting's Monica Samayoa reports, not everyone benefits. MONICA SAMAYOA, BYLINE: For...
What does Navient's settlement mean for student loan borrowers in Colorado?
Nearly 7,000 Coloradans pushed into onerous student loan repayment terms can expect checks in the mail as soon as this week as part of a settlement agreement. Navient, one of the country’s largest student loan servicers, has been ordered to provide $1.85 billion in relief to borrowers nationwide.
