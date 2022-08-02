Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day

Read on www.ksjd.org
KSJD Local Newscast - August 5, 2022
A statewide recount in Colorado confirms that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lost her primary race for Secretary of State by about 90,000 votes. Parts of Montezuma County experienced widespread power outages on Thursday.
Encore: Oregon's outdoor worker protection rules are tested as temps heat up
Back-to-back summers with scorching triple-digit heat have led officials in the Pacific Northwest to add new regulations to protect people working outdoors. Oregon has some of the nation's strongest rules for working in excessive temperatures. But as Oregon Public Broadcasting's Monica Samayoa reports, not everyone benefits. MONICA SAMAYOA, BYLINE: For...
What does Navient's settlement mean for student loan borrowers in Colorado?
Nearly 7,000 Coloradans pushed into onerous student loan repayment terms can expect checks in the mail as soon as this week as part of a settlement agreement. Navient, one of the country’s largest student loan servicers, has been ordered to provide $1.85 billion in relief to borrowers nationwide.
