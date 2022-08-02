ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Capitol rioter has received the most severe punishment to date

By Carrie Johnson
ksjd.org
 3 days ago
Read on www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Undocumented Workers Feed Us. However You Feel About Immigration, They Deserve Health Care.

Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage.The historic change was part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s next state budget allocation, which includes a plan to expand the state’s Medi-Cal program.That program ensures that low-income residents have state-funded access to health care, and it already offers coverage to undocumented immigrants who are younger than 26 or older than 50. But, previously, the program left out the people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
TheDailyBeast

It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims

Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy