HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York

Jen Tarbox
3d ago
Matthew Barber's remains were found like a month ago. Maybe take him off the list?
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
New York Animal Sanctuary Owner Arrested for Cow-Related Grand Larceny
A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested for Grand Larceny earlier this week after refusing to return cows that had wandered off from a nearby farm. According to Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today, the president and founder of Asha's Farm Sanctuary, Tracy Murphy, was arrested Tuesday for refusing to return two cows that wandered off McKee Farm, owned by Scott Gregson.
New York Gun Seizures Up 104% From 2021 to 2022
In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police reported an increase of 104% in gun seizures from 2021 to 2022. New York State Police have seized 795 guns in 2022 as compared to 389 guns in 2021 and in total, 3,166 guns have been reported by all law enforcement agencies as compared to 2,181 during the same period last year.
Is Jaywalking Legal in New York? You May Not Believe It, But Yes!
We’ve all done it – we’re walking and our destination is just across the street. We’re not taking extra steps to the proper zebra-stripe crosswalk at the end of the block, so we peer out into the flow of traffic, wait for a lull, then rush across the street and hope nobody saw our crime of convenience.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
WCAX
Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
WNY Still Has The Highest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In New York State
COVID-19 is still hanging in there and the Western New York Region has the highest positivity rate. Three regions in New York State have 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates over 10 percent, with WNY being the highest. Six regions are quickly approaching 10 percent. And of course Monkeypox is still spreading...
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
Stay Cool By Floating the Day Away on 6 Lazy River Tubing Trips in New York
The dog days of summer have arrived. Stay cool by floating the day away on one of New York's beautiful rivers. Spend a few hours floating, swimming, and just hanging with your family and friends through the beautiful Black River Canyon for the day. You're even encouraged to bring your own cooler. With the stunning scenery and deep water, this is a self-guided adventure you won’t want to miss.
mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
One Of The Craziest Pizzas In America Can Be Found In New York State
New York is truly the pizza capital of the world. Here in Upstate and Central New York, our pizza beats even the classics of New York City. Where can you find the craziest pizza or crazy pizza toppings in New York State?. The team at Cheapsim set out on a...
New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop
I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
wwnytv.com
Man found guilty, then not guilty, of Watertown murder takes steps to sue
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man who spent nearly three years behind bars for a Watertown murder, only to be found not guilty of the crime, is preparing to sue. Christopher Swem told 7 News Tuesday he’s filing a claim against the state of New York. He’s seeking compensation for what he claims were an unjust conviction, wrongful imprisonment, emotional distress, damage to his reputation.
