12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Michigan Man Has Cool Job Touring the U.S. in the Wienermobile
Whenever you see a 27 foot long hotdog driving down the road -- it gets your attention. Oscar Mayer has been promoting their hotdogs with their Wienermobile for decades. Just a handful of lucky individuals are hired to be a "hotdogger" -- the person who drives the giant hotdog to the different events around the country. A Michigan man is one of those twelve "hotdoggers".
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
This Michigan City Is Nicknamed “Pancake Town” After Helping 200 People Not Starve To Death
Being born in Michigan and spending the majority of my life here, I love finding out new things about the Mitten state. Recently I learned about a town in Michigan that earned the nickname "Pancake Town" after what happened back in 1937. This is how Glenn Earned The Nickname "Pancake...
What A Score! The Scoreboard from Sullivan Field Is Finding New Life At Mitten Brewing Company
Nothing goes better than two of America's favorite pastimes: Baseball and drinking Beer. And now apparently a decade's old Grand Rapids baseball relic is finding a new home at one of of Grand Rapids favorite breweries. What is the history of The Grand Rapids Sullivans?. According to baseball reference, The...
Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Anyone who has been to Mackinac Island a few times has probably seen Arch Rock, a limestone formation that was carved out naturally over thousands of years by the gales of Lake Huron. But do you know its legends?. 1) When the island was inhabited by the Ojibwe tribe, they...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
New Drip Drop Cocktail Room Coming Soon To Bridge Street in Grand Rapids
One thing about Grand Rapids is we love a new restaurant opening, especially a bar with good drinks. The city's Bridge Street is getting a new father and son business. Drip Drop Cocktail Room is owned by 25-year-old Nick Adams and his father Jeff Adams. While Nick is a first-time...
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
