Oops: Cops and Lock Guy Caught on Camera Breaking Into Wrong Home

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car
It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
Violent Felon With 18 Convictions Shoots And Kills K-9 Before Officer Returns Fire
LAKE WALES, Fla. -The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, – the fatal shooting of LWPD Officer Jared Joyner’s canine partner Max, and the officer-involved shooting that occurred subsequent to that. According to police, at 5:06 a.m.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle
On Wednesday, Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff (PSCO) seized the guns of David Berry, who was caught on video being aggressive to Black landscapers while holding an AR-9 rifle earlier this month. On July 7, Berry came into conflict with a father and daughter mowing a yard...
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning when he hit a sedan broadside, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., south of State Road 64, Trooper Kenn Watson said. Watson said the motorcyclist was speeding northbound when he passed...
Suspect shot dead after shooting, killing Lake Wales Police K-9
A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk
Florida community seeking help to deal with aggressive wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Feral pigs are causing headaches for some homeowners in Florida, who say the animals are taking over the neighborhood and destroying property. Wild hogs, described as aggressive, have been spotted throughout Sun City Center and are blamed for tearing up lawns as they look for food, WFLA reported.
State attorney: ‘Major’ new development in 1983 Tampa cold case murder
The Florida State Attorney's Office for the 13th District announced a "major" development in a 1983 cold case murder.
Mysuncoast.com
Law enforcement agencies in Manatee, Sarasota putting special focus on pedestrian safety
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies throughout the Suncoast are joining in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said. Agencies have received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime hours to conduct operations...
pasconewsonline.com
2 Hudson men among 7 arrested for cockfighting in Citrus County
CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus County Sheriff deputies arrested seven men for Cockfighting at a home that was being used for fights. Two of the men are from Hudson. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to 12599 S. Florida Avenue in Floral City Saturday afternoon in reference to a noise complaint.
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
Can Polk County Animal Control be fixed?
The answer is yes, but the following has to be resolved, ASAP. Currently, with only one veterinarian, Animal Control cannot do proper medical care to all the animals. Also, Animal Control contracts out about 90% of its spay and neuter services, why?. With an additional veterinarian, Animal Control could put...
10NEWS
New tool created to save sparse scallop population around Tampa Bay
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Recreational scalloping brings people from all over the country to Tampa Bay, but its future could be in jeopardy. The issue is there are fewer scallops out there. It’s why Erik Walasek, a Hernando County business owner, came up with a device to help in efforts to save them.
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
