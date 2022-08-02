ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green QB McDonald ready for opportunities in final season

By Amanda Levine / The Blade
CLEVELAND — Matt McDonald understands he doesn’t have to become a man of steel to help the Bowling Green State University football team win games this season.

McDonald, a senior, is entering his third season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback.

Since he transferred to the Falcons program from Boston College, McDonald has made strides each season.

“Working on just understanding that we have a bunch of playmakers now,” McDonald said at the Mid-American Conference football media day. “I don't need to try to be Superman out there and make plays that aren't necessarily there and take what the defense gives me. Take, check down, be patient. And then when the opportunities arise, then go after them.”

McDonald last season completed 236 of 393 passes (60 percent) for 2,555 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His completion percentage soared from 44 percent (54 of 123) in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

He also rushed for four touchdowns, including both BGSU scores in the upset at Minnesota.

“Probably the biggest thing that he's learned is, now that we've got some skill guys, he doesn't need to make every play,” Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler said. “And at times whenever he had so much youth around him, he forced the ball in some tight windows.”

Now, all McDonald has to do is make his progressions, connect with his receiver, and as Loeffler described it, “those big plays will eventually occur.”

One of McDonald’s biggest improvements last season was looking for other options when his first read wasn’t open, which helped him overall, and especially when opponents blitzed. He completed 69 percent of his passes and did not throw an interception when under pressure last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

But he still showed no fear when taking some shots at tough throws.

Last season against Kent State, McDonald had a memorable completion when the Golden Flashes dropped nine defenders into coverage. McDonald threaded a pass between three defenders and into the hands of tight end Christian Sims for a big gain.

"He has a gunslinger mentality,” quarterbacks coach Max Warner said last season on The Falcons Nest Coaches Show . “He's an aggressive kid. He's a competitive kid, tough — all those intangibles are what you want in the position."

Bowling Green’s success in the passing game could be the springboard to a successful season.

In 2021, using Pro Football Focus’ grading scale, the Falcons went 4-2 when graded 60 (out of 100) or above in passing. When they were graded below 60, they went 0-6.

Falcons teammates view McDonald as the backbone of the team.

“He sets the standard,” receiver Austin Osborne said late last season. “He expects everyone to play at their best, and if you're not, he's going to let you know. He holds everyone accountable."

Osborne, who went to high school with McDonald, was the favorite option last season.

Another familiar option has joined the team this year. The Falcons added former Boston College wide receiver CJ Lewis, who was in the same recruiting class as McDonald with the Eagles. At Boston College, McDonald appeared in a few games with Lewis in 2018.

Lewis caught 13 passes for 201 yards last season for Boston College. In 2020, he totaled 28 receptions for 460 yards.

McDonald said having familiar faces on the other end of his throws offers security blankets.

“I just have a great rapport with those guys, and I'm always knowing where they're going to be and they're always there for me,” McDonald said. “It’s nice to have.”

Also returning for BGSU are all-conference tight end Sims and home-run threat Tyrone Broden.

Giving McDonald time to throw will be key.

Last season, Bowling Green’s offensive line was young, but through the transfer portal, the Falcons added experience and depth. Bronson Warner (Abilene Christian), Marcelo Mendiola (Cincinnati), Cedric Dunbar II (Jackson State), Delonus Kabir (Florida A&M), Kameren Stewart (Coastal Carolina), and Jakari Robinson (Memphis) all joined the Falcons.

“When we can protect him, he's excellent,” Loeffler said. “And the last two years, he's had to learn how to play quarterback in a very difficult position, a lot of youth up there, and all those experiences are really going to help him.”

