Beth Tweddle announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics on this day in 2013.Tweddle revealed her decision a year to the day after winning Olympic bronze in the uneven bars and nine years after making her Games debut as a 19-year-old at Athens 2004.She is regarded as one of Britain’s most successful gymnasts, with three world gold medals and six European titles to her name.Speculation over Tweddle’s retirement came when she dismissed the possibility of competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and she finally announced her decision one year before the 2014 Commonwealth Games which took place in Glasgow.The then...

