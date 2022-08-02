Read on forums.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
GB women into IFAF world championship final - no coverage?
GB Women’s Team, The Lions, are into the final of the American Football women’s world championships on and will play USA on Sunday. I’ve heard absolutely zero mention on any news channel nor any source of coverage. It seems only available through the Olympics Channel App. Considering...
digitalspy.com
In memory of David Flett
For those of us who frequent the football betting thread we knew our friend David had been fighting a cancer battle for a long time. Sadly this afternoon we got notification from David’s wife that he has sadly lost that battle earlier this week. David was a Hearts fan...
digitalspy.com
Oops - Unfortunate Stand Name
A football club that renamed a stand after a sponsor will change its name again, after fans pointed out it included the name of a notorious serial killer. Southend United sold naming rights for the West Stand at their Roots Hall ground to estate agents Gilbert and Rose. Now when...
On This Day in 2013 – British great Beth Tweddle announces gymnastics retirement
Beth Tweddle announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics on this day in 2013.Tweddle revealed her decision a year to the day after winning Olympic bronze in the uneven bars and nine years after making her Games debut as a 19-year-old at Athens 2004.She is regarded as one of Britain’s most successful gymnasts, with three world gold medals and six European titles to her name.Speculation over Tweddle’s retirement came when she dismissed the possibility of competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and she finally announced her decision one year before the 2014 Commonwealth Games which took place in Glasgow.The then...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Stadium tours
Have you been on a Stadium tour and if so what was it like? Me and my Dad went on one of the Leeds stadium tours at Elland Road yesterday at 11am and it was brilliant! The tour guide (a guy called Owen) was Manchester born and bred but he said that he'd supported Leeds since he was a kid (so since the Don Revie era he told us)! He even showed us some of the BBC showreel from the 1972 FA Cup Final!
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini’s goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo
WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu falls in Washington quarterfinals
Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova saved four set points in the first set and went on to upset second-seeded Emma Raducanu of
Comments / 0