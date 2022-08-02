Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Related
americanbankingnews.com
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Independent Advisor Alliance Has $979,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanbankingnews.com
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
2,000 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by SouthState Corp
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Raymond James Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
UBS Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
americanbankingnews.com
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
SouthState Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 413 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0