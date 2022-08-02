A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

