Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,418 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,959,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
KBC Group NV Has $8.93 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $494.00 at Morgan Stanley
HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.61.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 96.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
