Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO