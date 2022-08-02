Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $158.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $52.00
TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $105.00
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases New Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oppenheimer Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $144.00
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SouthState Corp Has $5.24 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings
The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Atlantica...
