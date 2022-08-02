Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
StockNews.com Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.
americanbankingnews.com
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.
americanbankingnews.com
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
SouthState Corp Has $5.24 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
UBS Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Independent Advisor Alliance Has $979,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,418 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,959,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $52.00
TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
americanbankingnews.com
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $105.00
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.
americanbankingnews.com
SouthState Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.03.
Comments / 0