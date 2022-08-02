Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 55,734 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.71 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.3% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Has $8.93 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,269 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SouthState Corp Has $5.24 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
SouthState Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SVB Leerink Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $65.00
BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.
StockNews.com Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.
