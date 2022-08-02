Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
americanbankingnews.com
SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
B. Riley Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.23.
americanbankingnews.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $52.00
TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
americanbankingnews.com
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.
americanbankingnews.com
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,508 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $158.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.
americanbankingnews.com
Independent Advisor Alliance Has $979,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.
Comments / 0