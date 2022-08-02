Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 1,488 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,919,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.
Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.71 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 124 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raymond James Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 96.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.03.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
SVB Leerink Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $65.00
BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.26.
