ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Potential 2024 GOP presidential hopeful back to headline annual SC Republican gathering

By Joseph Bustos
The State
The State
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hN6Mx_0h1l4Yz000

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, will be the keynote speaker at an annual Upstate GOP event later this month.

Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson hosted by U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens.

“I am looking forward to celebrating them surrounded by veterans, first responders and other patriotic Americans who make our country great,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo served as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump and last year spoke at the state Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Gala.

At the gala, Pompeo touted the Trump administration’s record, took jabs at President Joe Biden and called himself Trump’s most loyal Cabinet member.

“Mike Pompeo epitomizes service to country and community over self,” Duncan said in a statement. “President Trump chose Mike as secretary of state to serve as America’s chief negotiator because of his unwavering commitment to America first foreign policy and his willingness to stand up to adversaries like China.”

Coming to the barbecue in the conservative Upstate can be a testing ground for potential Republican presidential candidates in the early voting presidential primary state.

Previous speakers at Duncan’s barbecue have included former Vice President Mike Pence, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, and former Governors Scott Walker and Nikki Haley.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person or $65 per couple to cover the costs of the event and raise money for Duncan’s campaign.

Veterans and first responders, who previously attended for free, will be charged $1 for tickets. Proceeds from those ticket sales will go to charity, organizers said.

For more information about the barbecue, visit jeffduncan.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Government
State
South Dakota State
City
Anderson, SC
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Gop#The Faith Freedom Bbq#Americans#Cabinet
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
451
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy