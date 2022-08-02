UK Leadership Favourite Liz Truss U-Turns on Pay Plan in First Big Misstep

Read on www.usnews.com
UK's Political Vacuum Threatens Deeper Economic Crisis, Government Warned
LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under heavy criticism on Monday for allowing a political vacuum at the heart of his government to threaten an even deeper economic crisis in Britain before his successor takes office in September. Britain is bracing for a long recession as energy prices surge...
EU submits a 'final text' at Iran nuclear talks
The European Union submitted a "final text" at talks to salvage a 2015 deal aimed at reining in Iran's nuclear ambitions and Tehran said Monday it was reviewing the proposals. The European Union has submitted a "final text", a European official said on Monday.
China Names New Senior Security Chief for Hong Kong-Xinhua
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Chinese government named Sonny Au as the secretary-general of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Committee for safeguarding the national security of the city, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Au replaces Eric Chan, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroon; Writing by Bernard...
Argentina's Economy Chief Names New Energy Secretary
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy chief Sergio Massa appointed on Sunday a new head of the energy secretariat, which in recent years has doled out multi-million dollar subsidies that have led to a widening budget deficit. Flavia Royon, who most recently oversaw energy affairs in the northern province of...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Arrival of Ship After India Objects
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri...
Lula's Lead Narrows to Single-Digit in Brazil Race - Poll
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to 7 percentage points ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday. The leftist leader has the support of 41% of voters against 34% for his far-right adversary,...
Greek PM 'Unaware' of Prominent Politician's Wiretap
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Monday he was unaware that the country’s intelligence service had been bugging an opposition politician's mobile phone for three months, insisting that he wouldn't have allowed it had he known. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who faces elections next year, made the...
Turkey Offers 'A Warehouse and Bridge' for Metals Trade to Russia
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey. The West, including Britain and European...
Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher International Response After Shelling of Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe. During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to...
