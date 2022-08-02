Confessions of a Camp Harrison parent: Sending my 6-year-old to overnight camp

Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 16 DAYS AGO