NFHS Signs New Corporate Partnership with United States Marine Corp

2023 State Park And Forest Vehicle Admission Sticker Design Contest Winner Announced
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Brookfield East High School senior Brooke Salomone is the winner of the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest winner. Salomone’s design features a compass with different recreational themes available throughout Wisconsin’s...
New Wisconsin PFAS Administrative Rules Now In Effect
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that new administrative rules for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are now in effect. Two rules set regulatory standards for PFAS in drinking water and surface water and the third rule sets requirements for...
