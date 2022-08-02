Win Tickets to See Comedian Rodney Carrington in Grand Junction

Read on kekbfm.com
Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo
People across the country are thinking of innovative ways to save money, but the actions of this Colorado man truly take the cake, or in this case, sub. Subway recently put out a challenge to consumers who love their new Subway series to prove their devotion by getting the Subway Series logo tatted.
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
365traveler.com
21 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN GRAND JUNCTION
Grand Junction, Colorado is a unique and fun area to visit in Colorado’s Western slope. It is an excellent agricultural area, cultural and arts center, historic hub, and a mecca for outdoor recreation. The climate in this Colorado town is perfect for growing grapes and peaches, so you’ll find...
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
Grand Junction Colorado Loves To Do This In The Rain
It looks as if Grand Junction, Colorado can expect a 40% chance of rain tonight (Monday, August 1, 2022). What do you like to do when it rains in Grand Junction?. We don't get much of the stuff around here. On the rare chance it does rain, many of us bust out into the happy dance.
visitpalisade.com
The Blue Beryl Winery
The Blue Beryl Winery is a mother-daughter-owned boutique estate winery located at the base of Mt.Garfield, specializing in dry wines, specifically traditional french varietals. Email: theblueberylwinery@gmail.com. 3587 G 7/10 Rd. Palisade, Colorado 81526. (970) 712-0679.
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Cemetery In Collbran, Colorado Has Memorials Dating Back to the Mid-1800’s
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Eagalite cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800's. This particular site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, which consists of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest,...
Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility
Another impressive luxury home in Grand Junction has been listed for sale, giving us another opportunity to see a custom build that may end up being your Colorado dream home. A backyard pool is a dream come true for many on the western slope. This home goes a step further by including an enclosed and heated patio area next to the pool that includes a built-in grill.
KJCT8
Mavs Making Moves to the Majors
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. MESA COUNTY IS GETTING READY TO RELEASE A NEW MOBILE APP THAT WILL HELP FAMILIES FIND THEIR SAFEST ROUTE TO SCHOOL. GRAND JUNCTION POLICE SAY THEY NEED YOUR HELP. INVESTIGATING A FOUR-DAY OLD MURDER.
Stuff the Bus Campaign Delivers Bus Load of Supplies To Mesa County Schools
A bus load of school supplies is on its way to Mesa County schools thanks to another amazing Stuff the Bus campaign in Grand Junction. Amazing Response From the Community For Stuff the Bus. We have been doing Stuff the Bus for a lot of years in Grand Junction and...
KJCT8
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Places to Grab an Ice Cream Cone
Grand Junction has reached the triple-digit mark nine times so far during the month of July. So far, the high temp of 103 degrees on July 22nd has been the warmest day of the month. Last summer on July 21st, Grand Junction, Colorado hit the current record high of 107...
