Oops: Cops and Lock Guy Caught on Camera Breaking Into Wrong Home

cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
hernandosun.com
Teen accused in multi-county crime spree
A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks driver in road range incident
An apparent incident of road rage left a driver and a passenger injured after another driver shot into their vehicle. Now investigators from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are asking the public to help them identify the shooter. According to HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney, around 9:30...
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill woman caught with counterfeit cash, drugs
A Spring Hill woman is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found counterfeit bills and a cache of drugs during a search of her vehicle. In March, an employee from the McDonald’s restaurant at 10319 County Line Road in Hudson, Fla called the...
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter
Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car
It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
Remains of missing Pennsylvania woman found in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing Pennsylvania woman was found earlier this summer in the Tampa Bay region, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Jasmine Forbes since February. They zeroed in on Florida after learning the 31-year-old woman had traveled there. On...
orlandoweekly.com
Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle
On Wednesday, Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff (PSCO) seized the guns of David Berry, who was caught on video being aggressive to Black landscapers while holding an AR-9 rifle earlier this month. On July 7, Berry came into conflict with a father and daughter mowing a yard...
Andrew Warren identifies suspects in Tampa cold case murders
Despite his suspension from office as the 13th District State Attorney, Andrew Warren spoke publicly in Tampa, identifying suspects in multiple 1983 cold case murders in Tampa Bay.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Suspect in Tampa rapper’s murder arrested, deputies say
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man Tuesday who was believed to be responsible for a Tampa rapper's murder, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Woman pinned under armored truck in Pasco County
A woman was struck and pinned underneath an armored vehicle Tuesday morning in New Port Richey, according to authorities.
Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Citrus County
A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Florida doctor found with $2 million in cash, gold bars during drug raid
A doctor was found with $2 million in cash and a suitcase filled with gold bars by detectives serving a search warrant for trafficking charges.
Florida community seeking help to deal with aggressive wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Feral pigs are causing headaches for some homeowners in Florida, who say the animals are taking over the neighborhood and destroying property. Wild hogs, described as aggressive, have been spotted throughout Sun City Center and are blamed for tearing up lawns as they look for food, WFLA reported.
State attorney: ‘Major’ new development in 1983 Tampa cold case murder
The Florida State Attorney's Office for the 13th District announced a "major" development in a 1983 cold case murder.
