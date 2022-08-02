ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Vote Your Ballot Yakima? It’s Primary Election Day

By Lance Tormey
 3 days ago
News Talk KIT

Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results

Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima Auditor's Office denies early release of election numbers

(The Center Square) – Officials from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office say primary election numbers posted Sunday on a local newspaper’s website did not come from their department. “We do not tabulate any numbers until election day at 8 p.m.,” Alex Ramirez, election specialist, told The Center...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
nwpb.org

Allegations of Election Fraud By Congressional Candidates

A newsroom in Yakima was preparing for election night coverage and running tests of their system when it went live. Now two 4th Congressional Candidates in Eastern Washington have filed complaints. Loren Culp sent out a tweet alleging tampering with the election and voter influencing. He shared a screen shot...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
NORTH BEND, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue

Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington

Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Deadly Shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday Morning

(Sunnyside, WA) -- One dead, another rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sunnyside, Yakima County early Wednesday morning. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. The Yakima Sheriff was called to the scene on a shots fired call. Deputies say an armed group opened fire at a house with people inside. The people inside fired back. The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet known who the victims hit are.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
