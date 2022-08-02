BAE Systems to hire 1,000 engineers to help develop new fighter jet

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test
Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat
The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
Defense One
Northrop Grumman CEO: We Can Build a Next-Generation Fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
The world's oldest aircraft carrier still in service
USS Nimitz - the world's oldest aircraft carrier still in service - making the turn past Alki and departing Puget Sound today-AtomicAerials- Posted by u/-AtomicAerials- Supposedly gonna be decommissioned in a couple of years (u/BadUX)
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
World’s fastest jetliner dubbed ‘son of Concorde’ will cross Atlantic in 3.5 hours
HUMANS may be flying across the Atlantic ocean at unprecedented speeds thanks to a new airline company. Aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow mockups of its Overture aircraft. The jet features four engines, a new fuselage, and fewer passenger seats than traditional aircraft. What's more, Boom...
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
US Navy developing water-based drones to combat China 'pacing challenge' but wary of 'unproven technology'
The U.S. has started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. U.S. military officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider China the main "pacing challenge" for development and engagement — meaning Beijing is a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.
americanmilitarynews.com
US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
Russia makes shock u-turn on abandoning the ISS as it reaches out to Nasa
RUSSIA has reached out to Nasa to make changes to a previous statement about leaving the International Space Station. Earlier this week, Russia said it would opt out of being a part of the ISS after 2024. According to Reuters, a senior Nasa official has since confirmed that Russian space...
Britain’s Royal Air Force chief says drone swarms are ready to overpower enemy defenses
During the Global Air and Space Chiefs’ Conference 2022 that took place in London this week, Britain's Royal Air Force chief Marshall Sir Mike Wigston said that the force’s experiments with drone swarms show they can now overpower enemy defenses making them ready for use in war, according to DefenseNews.
A Russian aircraft flew 9 hours between Moscow and Switzerland, traveling over European airspace in a rare routing that added 6 hours to the flight time
A Russian government aircraft flew nine hours Wednesday between Moscow and Basel, Switzerland. The trip would've taken about three hours if EU airspace were not closed to Russian planes. The jet flew over EU airspace with clearance to retrieve Russian diplomatic staff in Switzerland.
Chinese nuclear-powered torpedoes could be fired in 'swarm' over thousands of miles
In military news, Chinese scientists allegedly develop long-range "disposable" nuclear-powered torpedoes. According to Chinese news sources, a Beijing research team says it has completed the conceptual design for a small, low-cost nuclear reactor that would be able to drive a swarm of torpedoes across the Pacific Ocean in about a week.
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
Pentagon official warns that China is acquiring new weapons five times faster than US
A top Air Force official is warning that China is now getting its hands on new military equipment "five to six times" faster than the U.S., a report says. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt made the remark during a speech in San Diego in June, according to The Drive.
Crack team of Royal Marine commandos storm Iranian ships to seize surface-to-air missiles in daring high seas raids
ROYAL Marine commandos seized missiles from Iran in a series of daring High Seas raids. Crack boarding teams stormed a pair of Iranian vessels carrying surface to air missiles and engines for cruise missiles with a range of 600 miles. The Navy said the record seizures was “the first time...
