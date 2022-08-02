Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Sidmouth Folk Festival: Tens of thousands in streets
A folk festival has brought tens of thousands of people to fill the streets of a seaside town. Organisers said the Sidmouth Folk Festival was back "firing on all cylinders" for the first time in three years. The week-long festival, which ends on Friday, involved more than 800 individual events.
BBC
Lockdown art teen Noah is immortalised in Mexico mural
A teenager whose lockdown art project raised £160,000 for charity has been immortalised on a mural in Mexico. Noah, 13, began creating backgrounds on cardboard at home in Dedham, Essex, in 2020 which were then completed by street artists from all over the world. The mural of Noah, of...
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Daily Beast
One of the Greatest Collections of Italian Art Is in This Tiny Mountain Town
Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
nftevening.com
OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection
Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
Time Out Global
The City of London is holding a street festival in October
If you’ve ever ventured into the City of London on the weekend, you’ll know that it’s a ghost town, with tumbleweed rolling across its spotless pavements as paralytic bottomless brunchers stagger to Farringdon station. But on Saturday October 15, the eerie and skyscraper-shaded streets of the Square...
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Arnhem Land, wove 2-8m-high ‘monumental’ pandanus sail over several months
One Green Planet
Egyptian Artists Create Recycled Art Made From Old Factory Waste Materials
Seven artists in Egypt created nine massive, brilliant pieces of artwork made 100 percent from old factory waste materials. The eco-artists created the artworks in an industrial district close to Egypt’s northern coast. The art was made mostly from scraps of iron, plastic, and wood. They are on display...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
hypebeast.com
Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy
Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
NPR
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' is a thotty, naughty and ethereal work of art
On Beyoncé's new album Renaissance, the superstar channels a rich history of Black and queer music. There's disco, dancehall, bounce, house, gospel, freestyle and funk — all served up in a confident, sexy and thotty gumbo. Now that we've had some time to sit with (and get down to) the album, how are we feeling? Was it worth the wait?
Time Out Global
Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami
Just when you thought your favourite card game couldn’t get any cooler, Uno teamed up with contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a limited-edition deck. This special set of cards belongs to Uno’s Artiste Series, which in the past has released designs featuring works by iconic artists including Jean-Michel Basquait, Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney.
thebrag.com
Watch Gang of Youths cover a classic Travis song for Like a Version
Gang of Youths decided to take on an “uncool” song for triple j’s Like a Version, performing a cover of the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’. At the turn of the millennium, bands like the Scottish outfit and Coldplay ushered in post-britpop, a softer style that felt reactionary to the swagger and braggadocio of the peak of britpop. Released in 1999, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ became a huge hit for Travis, with Fran Healy melancholically pondering if his ill-fortune was because he “lied when I was seventeen.”
Vice
William Klein was 20th century fashion photography's 'creative freak'
A New York retrospective looks back at his groundbreaking career. It’s rare for an artist to achieve greatness in one discipline, let alone several. This makes William Klein a creative freak of sorts; his countless innovations across painting, photography, film and graphic design have seen him revolutionise a number of fields — each with bold irreverence.
Ai Weiwei Will Curate London Exhibition of Works Created by Incarcerated People
Click here to read the full article. This fall, Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei will curate a show of works created by incarcerated people in London. The exhibition, titled “Freedom,” is organized by the Koestler Arts charity, which promotes and sells works by incarcerated people, and will open at the Southbank Center this October. It’s intended to mark the 60th anniversary of the Koestler Awards, a prize initiative honoring the artistic achievements of detainees across the U.K. criminal justice system. “Freedom” will reflect a diversity of people’s experiences with incarceration, with works created by individuals in prisons, mental health facilities, immigration detainment...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Aled Sion Davies completes gold medal set in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games...
Time Out Global
26 Art hubs and galleries you should visit in Hong Kong
Looking to go gallery-hopping? Here's a list of our favourite places in town. If you believe Hong Kong is a cultural desert when it comes to visual arts, think again. From the heart of the city to the nooks and crannies, there’s art everywhere in our metropolis – as long as you know where to look for it. From art institutions that gather up-and-coming local talents under one roof to international galleries featuring works by established artists, there's plenty to satisfy your cultural cravings. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a handy guide to some of the most interesting art spots to kick off your journey as a bona fide culture vulture.
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Shortlist unveiled for photography award
Images of elderly people hanging out their washing during the Covid-19 lockdown have been nominated for a prestigious photography prize. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day are among the works shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Prize. Alexander Komenda and Haneem Christian were also nominated from...
BBC
Nicky Campbell's former Edinburgh teacher fights extradition
A former Edinburgh schoolteacher accused of sexual abuse by broadcaster Nicky Campbell and others is fighting extradition from South Africa. The 83-year-old man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is wanted by the authorities in the Scottish capital, where he taught in the 1970s. Judges...
D Harding and Kate Harding: two artists exploring connections between mother and child, and the culture that forged them
Review: D Harding with Kate Harding Through a Lens of Visitation, Chau Chak Wing Museum Entering D and Kate Harding’s Through a Lens of Visitation, Kate’s textile work Cylinders (2020) was the first thing to draw my attention. Higher than the surrounding works, it draws the eye with its bold geometric patterning in greens and ochre contrasting with the more organic palette of the surrounding work. D Harding is a star of contemporary Australian art with a flourishing international profile. Their mother, Kate, is a textile artist who in recent years has used quilts to tell stories of family and country....
