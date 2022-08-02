Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury
A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
BBC
Helston teenager who died in crash 'thoughtful and loving'
A teenager who died in a car crash in Cornwall was a "thoughtful, loving, generous, talented and determined" person, his family have said. Alfie Beard, 19, from Helston, died on Tuesday after a Mini Cooper crashed on the A394 near Porthleven. His "distraught" family said in a statement that the...
Man, 20s, dies in horror crash after car collides with taxi as cops appeal for witnesses
A MAN has died in a horror crash after his car smashed into a taxi near a crematorium in Leicestershire. Cops are appealing for witnesses after the tragedy in Foston Road, Countesthorpe, in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services were called just before 1.45am after a blue Mazda...
BBC
Four officers taken to hospital after police car crash
Four police officers have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a police car. The collision happened on the B940 near Cupar at about 12:20 on Thursday and did not involve any other vehicle. The four male officers, two aged 26 and two aged 36, were taken by ambulance...
BBC
Three teenagers killed in car crash in North Yorkshire
Three teenagers have been killed and another has been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire. A grey Alfa Romeo carrying four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at about 23:00 BST on Friday. North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old and two 18-year-old passengers...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
BBC
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
Man drives with cyclist on his bonnet after ramming victim in road-rage incident
Dramatic footage captures the moment a man continued to drive with a cyclist on his bonnet after ramming into the victim.Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was dragged from his car by police after the incident in Swindon, Wiltshire.The unnamed cyclist can be heard repeatedly screaming “stop” as he’s dragged along the road.Al-Rawi has since been banned from driving for one year and was also handed a 12-month suspended sentence for the incident, which happened on 28 July 2020.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Californian firefighters battle raging Oak Fire through the nightSilos damaged in 2020 Beirut blast collapse after week-long fireShip carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa port for first time since Russia invasion
BBC
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
BBC
Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
BBC
Pilot uninjured as light aircraft crashes into Fife field
A light aircraft crash-landed into a field in Fife after witnesses reported it doing a somersault before hitting the ground. Emergency services were called after the incident near Kinglassie in Fife at about 10:55. Witness David McKay said the male pilot told him the crash was caused by the cockpit...
BBC
Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision
A woman has died and three other people have been injured in a car crash in Doncaster. The 21-year-old died when the white BMW she was travelling in collided with a red Seat Ibiza at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road at about 21:40 BST on Tuesday.
BBC
Tenerife: Man from Cardiff dies in suspected drowning
A British man has died in a suspected drowning in the Canary Islands. Nicky Desmond, from Cardiff, went swimming in the sea off Callao Salvaje, Tenerife, within hours of arriving on 29 July, the eve of his 30th birthday. Family friend Sacha Pugsley, 29, said Mr Desmond was "very bubbly,...
BBC
One dead and several hurt in M5 crashes near Worcester
A lorry driver has died and others have been injured in two multi-vehicle crashes on the M5. The fatal crash - involving four lorries, the fire service said - happened just before 04:30 BST between junctions 7 and 8 near Worcester, closing the northbound carriageway. Six people had already been...
BBC
Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
BBC
Man critical in hospital after River Severn rescue
A man is critically ill after being rescued from the River Severn. West Mercia Police said officers were called to the English Bridge at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday following reports a man had entered the water before getting into difficulty. Members of the public had initially tried to help...
BBC
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
BBC
Bradford woman, 83, hit by reversing car dies from injuries
A woman who police believe was hit by a reversing car in Bradford has died from her injuries. The 83-year-old was struck by a VW Polo at about 12:45 BST on Sunday at the junction of Westfield Lane and Cockshott Lane in Idle. West Yorkshire Police said Barbara Slingsby, who...
