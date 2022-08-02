ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
BBC

Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
The Independent

Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby in Swindon

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Swindon.Emergency services were called to a residential address in Holbein Close, Grange Park, in the early hours of Monday.Wiltshire Police has arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of manslaughter and she is being held in custody.Police said the death of the child is still being treated as unexplained.A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday.Police have not revealed whether the baby was a boy or a girl.Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post-mortem examination next week.”
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Essence

Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments

Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words

The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
The Independent

Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
