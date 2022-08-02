Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
BBC
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
BBC
Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby in Swindon
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Swindon.Emergency services were called to a residential address in Holbein Close, Grange Park, in the early hours of Monday.Wiltshire Police has arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of manslaughter and she is being held in custody.Police said the death of the child is still being treated as unexplained.A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday.Police have not revealed whether the baby was a boy or a girl.Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post-mortem examination next week.”
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Essence
Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments
Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
I was fighting for my life in ICU when a cruel thief STOLE cash out of my wallet next to my bed
A CANCER patient said he had £120 stolen from him when he was fighting for his life in intensive care with pneumonia. Simon Colbeck, 48, was bed bound, tied up to lots of machinery and finding it "extremely hard to breathe" when the cash was nicked from his wallet.
People
Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl may never walk again after being shot in the spine by her uncle, police allege. Online records confirm the charges against 29-year-old John Anthony Jackson, Jr. Late last week, Jackson was charged by Milwaukee Police with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly...
TODAY.com
A co-pilot died after ‘exiting’ a small plane midflight. There’s now a mystery around what happened
Investigators are continuing to probe what exactly occurred in the skies above North Carolina to ascertain how a 23-year-old co-pilot took off for a work-related flight — and never landed. A small twin-engine plane with two co-pilots on board made an emergency landing Friday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport...
Subway feces attack suspect scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island: report
The man accused of smashing his own feces in a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station last winter was reportedly scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island and may have a disfigured face for life.
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words
The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
Inquiry after 93-year-old man with one leg dies after being Tasered by police
Donald Burgess, who had dementia and had threatened care home staff, died three weeks after incident in Sussex
Comments / 0