ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West London#Bbc London#Paris#Violent Crime
The Independent

Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 59, is charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man was seen on CCTV talking to youngster before trying to pick them up and walk out of the store

A man has been charged with attempting to abduct a child from Aldi after a man was spotted on CCTV trying to pick up a youngster. Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today accused of child abduction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Essex: Police release CCTV of suspect wanted after 39 people found dead in lorry in 2019

Detectives have released a photograph of a Romanian man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty

Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Swindon baby death: Woman released from custody

A woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a baby has been released from custody. Officers were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, after paramedics pronounced the baby dead in the early hours of Monday morning. The woman, in her 30s, was taken in for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three teenagers killed in car crash in North Yorkshire

Three teenagers have been killed and another has been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire. A grey Alfa Romeo carrying four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at about 23:00 BST on Friday. North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old and two 18-year-old passengers...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark

A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Murder charge after man fatally attacked at Reading station

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a train passenger was fatally injured at Reading station.Kirkpatrick Virgo of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.The charges relate to the death of a 24-year-old man who was attacked at the station on Saturday after an altercation on a train.British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy