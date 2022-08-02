Commonwealth Games 2022: 'It's amazing!' - Northern Ireland's Yasmin Javadian wins judo bronze

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Johnny Famechon: Former world champion dies aged 77
Former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon has died aged 77. The Australian claimed the world title when he beat Cuban Jose Legra on points at the Albert Hall in London in 1969. Famechon defended his title twice against Japan's Fighting Harada before losing to Mexican Vicente Saldivar in Rome in...
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon after day one
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson nudged her lead out to 109 points after four...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
Commonwealth Games: Jake Jarman claims fourth gymnastics gold to break record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Jake Jarman completed a superb Commonwealths debut with a fourth gold medal to become...
Commonwealth Games: Natalie Powell wins judo silver
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Natalie Powell claimed Wales' 14th medal of the Commonwealth Games after winning judo silver...
Commonwealth Games: Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's medal dream ends with injury
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet II's dream of a Commonwealth Games medal for England was...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold in S14 200m
Bethany Firth claims Northern Ireland's first gold medal after winning the S14 200m freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
England defeat Netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Gamesnetball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.England...
Commonwealth Games 2022: diving golds, wrestling and athletics on day eight – live!
Rolling report: Join our team of writers for live updates on the action in Birmingham
Fleming misses out on judo bronze despite gutsy performance
Northern Ireland's Eoin Fleming misses out on a Commonwealth Games judo bronze medal in gut-wrenching fashion as an ankle injury wrecks his chances. Fleming, who lost at the same stage in Glasgow eight years ago, was beaten by Australia's Uros Nikolic. The NI fighter could barely stand let alone fight...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
‘If He Does Stay for That Extra Year and Try to Play as Many Minutes and Then Leave on a Free’ - Pundit Tips Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Leave Liverpool for Free
Since his arrival in 2017, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool career has been hampered by injuries. Struggling to nail down a first-team place within Jurgen Klopp's side the former Scotland international Alan Hutton has tipped the midfielder to leave next summer on a free transfer.
Commonwealth Games: Judoka Sarah Adlington clings to second gold eight years after first
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Eight years ago Sarah Adlington briefly lost her gold medal in a security scanner...
Silvestre de Sousa: Former champion jockey heading to Hong Kong in September after Covid scuppered original move
Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa will cut short his British campaign to ride in Hong Kong. De Sousa has been granted a licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club to ride from August 20 to February 20, with the season kicking off at Sha Tin on September 11. The...
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher retains Commonwealth title and Jordan Houlden wins bronze
Watch England's Jack Laugher win gold to retain his Commonwealth title in the men's 1m springboard final, while compatriot Jordan Houlden takes bronze on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. FOLLOW LIVE: Live text commentary and streams. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
English diver Jack Laugher defends gold at Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, England -- English diver Jack Laugher extended his dominance in the one-meter springboard event Thursday to take a third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old Laugher, who was England's flag bearer at the opening ceremony last week, continued a run that also included gold in Glasgow in 2014 and on Australia's Gold Coast four years ago.
Racing League returns on Sky Sports Racing at Doncaster as Hayley Turner carries hopes of team East
Racing League returns to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday as Doncaster hosts the competition opener, while it is Challenge Cup day at Brighton and Hollie Doyle is in action at Yarmouth. 6.10 Doncaster - Fresh Hope fancied in race two of Racing League. Hayley Turner, runner-up in the inaugural Racing...
