Vine Grove, KY

wdrb.com

Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
jpinews.com

Following Directions: Historical Sign Replicated for Cave City

A long-forgotten sign was recently recreated for the Cave City Welcome Center. With slight changes made to the distances, thanks to interstates, the sign is otherwise an exact replica of the original sign, which was located on the old Cave City Schoolyard, at Hwy 31W and Hwy 70 in the 1930s.
CAVE CITY, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Supermarket News

Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

PSC gives Glendale OK for power facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

The Oldham County Fair is open this week only

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slip on your cowboy boots and grab your ten-gallon hat, the Oldham County Fair is back in town!. You and your family can participate in all the fair has to offer Tuesday Aug. 2 to Saturday Aug. 6. Admission is $15 per person, however, kids 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes

Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:. The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
LOUISVILLE, KY

