wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
jpinews.com
Following Directions: Historical Sign Replicated for Cave City
A long-forgotten sign was recently recreated for the Cave City Welcome Center. With slight changes made to the distances, thanks to interstates, the sign is otherwise an exact replica of the original sign, which was located on the old Cave City Schoolyard, at Hwy 31W and Hwy 70 in the 1930s.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
WHAS 11
Downtown Louisville's Main Street is one of Kentuckiana's Most Instagram-able Places
Great Day Live's Elle Bottoms is joining Nailah Spencer on the search for the most "Instagram-able" areas in Kentuckiana! In the latest segment of GDL's series "Tag! Kentuckiana's Most Instagram-able Places", the two reporters visited visited Main street in Downtown Louisville. Send us your ideas for areas in Kentuckiana that...
wdrb.com
Street Rod owners show off vintage rides in downtown Louisville
Vintage vehicles! Street Rod Nationals rolls into downtown Louisville for annual parade. More than 10,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will be on display through Sunday.
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
wdrb.com
Aluminum foil facility to be built in Elizabethtown, creating more than 100 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. "Further growth of this sector...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
myq104.com
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
Supermarket News
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
hazard-herald.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
Wave 3
Truck crashes into apartment in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30a.m. on a pick-up truck versus an apartment building. Investigation reveals that a the truck...
kentuckytoday.com
PSC gives Glendale OK for power facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking...
The Oldham County Fair is open this week only
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slip on your cowboy boots and grab your ten-gallon hat, the Oldham County Fair is back in town!. You and your family can participate in all the fair has to offer Tuesday Aug. 2 to Saturday Aug. 6. Admission is $15 per person, however, kids 29...
leoweekly.com
Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:. The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
wdrb.com
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
