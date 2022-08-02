ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community House Announcements

The Sanibel Community House is looking to bring back its Community Social speaker series. If you are someone who likes public speaking and is knowledgeable about any of the following themes, please contact us: local produce or food, cultural cuisine like Thai food or German food, interesting DIY (gardening, composting, etc.), interesting travel food stories. We are also looking for Women leaders and changemakers for a Women Speaker Series. Email office@sanibelcommunityhouse.net if you are interested.
‘Ding’ Darling Reaches More Than 1,200 Students Over Summer

This summer’s outreach programs through the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island multiplied its conservation education programming reach to 15 times the number of students of that achieved through past traditional, on-site camp experiences. A total of 1,243 students throughout Lee and Collier counties benefited from refuge efforts.
