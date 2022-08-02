The Sanibel Community House is looking to bring back its Community Social speaker series. If you are someone who likes public speaking and is knowledgeable about any of the following themes, please contact us: local produce or food, cultural cuisine like Thai food or German food, interesting DIY (gardening, composting, etc.), interesting travel food stories. We are also looking for Women leaders and changemakers for a Women Speaker Series. Email office@sanibelcommunityhouse.net if you are interested.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO