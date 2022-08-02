Click here to read the full article. Although the loafer is quite simple in design, its history is not. There are many theories of where the slip-on shoe, now a beacon of sophistication and class, originated from. One theory says that the first loafer was designed by Raymond Lewis Wildsmith of Wildsmight shoe in 1926 for his British royal client, King George VI. Another says that the penny loafer originated around the same time, first being spotted on the feet of a fisherman in Norway. Whichever lore proves true, today, the loafer and all its variations, signal refinement and comfort...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO