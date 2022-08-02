Read on www.harpersbazaar.com
5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
PopSugar
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
Harper's Bazaar
Makeup Pro Gucci Westman Shares Her Expert Tips on Summer Bridal Beauty
If you're a beauty enthusiast, chances are you're already familiar with the work of Westman Atelier founder and makeup legend Gucci Westman, who has powdered the faces of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Ratajkowski. In a new development for her namesake brand, the artist has launched Westman Brides, an online destination that showcases step-by-step tutorials for achieving three types of wedding-inspired makeup looks curated by Westman: The Classic Bride, The Romantic Bride, and Mother of the Bride.
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit
The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
architecturaldigest.com
See How Peter Marino, Frank Gehry, and 198 Other Creatives Reimagined Louis Vuitton’s Iconic Trunk
Since 1854, fashionable travelers have hauled Louis Vuitton’s flat-topped trunks to every corner of the globe. Though the iconic Damier-checkered luggage is more likely to feature as a living room conversation piece than a bag these days, a significant collection of Louis Vuitton trunks has just arrived in America.
Hypebae
How To Channel and Wear New Gen Style Trends Courtesy of ROMWE
In a time where trendy aesthetics are born and bred on TikTok every other day, ROMWE has made the process of finding your next source of fashion inspiration easier. Enlisting Xowie Jones, ROMWE tapped the reigning TikTok star to stylize and creatively interpret a new generation of fashion trends. Incorporating a mix of romanticized lace, touches of plaid, and grunge-inspired knits, she expressed her identity effortlessly.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney is embracing this summer's go-to haircut
We're calling it: the layered haircut is this summer's go-to style. Following in the footsteps of Jodie Comer and model Kaia Gerber, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney recently revealed fresh new layers on Instagram, courtesy of hairstylist Glen Coco. Layered haircuts are certainly not a new trend, but we're seeing more...
Food Beast
Magnum Ice Cream Teams With High Fashion Designer to Create Dress Using Coffee Bean Husks
Fashion design and ice cream fused together for this year's Paris Fashion Week at Elysée Montmartre during Iris Van Herpen's 15th Anniversary show. Perfectly suited to tackle innovative designs, Iris Van Herpen is known for forward-thinking fashion creations that strike a fine balance between beautifully complex and sustainably aware. New to the space, this is Magnum Ice Cream's first circular fashion outing, a system which works to circulate clothing for the duration of its lifetime.
hypebeast.com
Prada Drops a Trio of Raf Simons-Designed Sports Sandals
Strap in, as has just dropped a trio of sporty sandals fit for summer. Designed under Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada‘s joint creative direction, the luxury house presents two sets of sandals — one made from padded Nappa leather, and another serving a sportier aesthetic thanks to its mix of leather and nylon tape.
Harper's Bazaar
Anne Hathaway Pairs an Oversized Ivory Blouse with Creamy Short Shorts
Only Anne Hathaway can make short shorts look this luxe. While out and about in New York City yesterday, the Academy Award–winning star was spotted in a breezy yet luxurious ensemble. She wore an ivory collared shirt, featuring an oversized silhouette and shirred details all over. The blouse draped over a pair of matching short shorts with split hems at the sides. Hathaway completed the look with a pair of bedazzled sandals, a hot pink studded shoulder bag, gold earrings, and black sunglasses.
hypebeast.com
Jil Sander's FW22 Campaign Warps Your Everyday Surroundings
Lucie and Luke Meier‘s Jil Sander explored contemporary tailoring tropes for Fall/Winter 2022, delivering a collection the designers dubbed “engaging and varied.” Now, the creative duo has tapped photographer Chris Rhodes to capture this season’s campaign, imagining the collection as something that both slots into nature and sits exposed from it as images are captured in a still-life manner and will appear on billboards around the world soon, acting like part of the city’s environment.
The 15 Best Loafers for Men to Add Instant Sophistication to Any Wardrobe
Click here to read the full article. Although the loafer is quite simple in design, its history is not. There are many theories of where the slip-on shoe, now a beacon of sophistication and class, originated from. One theory says that the first loafer was designed by Raymond Lewis Wildsmith of Wildsmight shoe in 1926 for his British royal client, King George VI. Another says that the penny loafer originated around the same time, first being spotted on the feet of a fisherman in Norway. Whichever lore proves true, today, the loafer and all its variations, signal refinement and comfort...
Tory Burch Debuts Essence of Dreams Fragrance Collection
Click here to read the full article. Tory Burch is getting back to fragrance, starting with a new collection. With a renewed vision for her brand’s beauty business after Shiseido acquired the license in 2019, Burch is reimagining her vision for the category.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Called Essence of Dreams, the collection consists of five scents, ranging in price from $90 for 50 milliliters to $125 for 90 milliliters. They are each based on emotions, including love, freedom, joy, magic and...
Harper's Bazaar
The shoe that never dates: we explore the enduring appeal of the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi
There are few fashion investments that are as relevant now as they were over two centuries ago, but Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi shoe is one such sartorial outlier. Sure, this buckle-adorned pump was officially launched in the spring of 2008, but its design was influenced by the style of one Ms Joséphine Bonaparte – wife to Napoleon and arbiter of trends.
Hypebae
LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Has a Bath Line and It Smells Incredible
LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza just unveiled its new line of bath products, drawing inspiration from Balearic life. Staying true to the Paula’s Ibiza ethos, the collection oozes hedonism and opulence encased in a joyful and sensual packaging. The new range consists of a body scrub, body lotion and a...
hypebeast.com
Lanvin Drops Its $950 USD Take on the Rubber Bucket Bag
There’s no denying the influence rubber is having on the fashion industry, especially when it comes to Crocs’ resurgence and subsequent footwear takeover over the last couple of years that’s seen it work with luxury labels such as Balenciaga to produce footwear and even a tote bag. What was Demna’s moment of creativity has gone on to inspire the rest of the fashion industry, as everyone from Gucci to Bottega Veneta has explored the use of rubber in its bag making, and now Lanvin wants a slice of the action with its new Rubber Bucket Bag.
Tori Kelly Teams With Diff Charitable Eyewear on Sunglasses Collection
Tori Kelly is embarking on her latest fashion partnership. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is teaming up with Diff Charitable Eyewear on a three-piece collection that’s meant to reflect her eclectic style. “I’m so excited to have my collection with Diff out into the world today,” Kelly said. “Usually,...
Harper's Bazaar
The Rise of the Ironic Boat and Tote
When you see one of L.L.Bean's Boat and Tote bags in the wild—carried in line at the grocery store, perched on a beach towel—there's a certain expectation for what's embroidered on the side. Unhinged in Baroque script or full of it in screaming capital letters is not it. For just shy of 80 years, L.L.Bean's canvas bags were mostly customized with preppy monograms and vanilla phrases, but a growing social media movement is taking the classic embroidery in a funnier direction.
