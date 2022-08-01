ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

By Scott Winters
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 4 days ago
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years

In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Massive Million Mondays

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to Free Beer and Hot Wings Show every Monday in August for your chance at $50 in 'Mystery Key Cashword' Instant Win Games. 'Mystery Key Cashword' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly and over $35 million in total prize.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
OTSEGO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

