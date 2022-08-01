Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

Read on wgrd.com
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Chicago’s Street Grid System Was Dreamed Up by a Vacationer in Paw Paw, Michigan
Today Chicago's streets are very logical. The street grid system has its nexus at the corner of State and Madison in the Loop. Street numbers grow sequentially the farther you move from that point. Chicago's street system wasn't always that way. Their orderly manor is thanks to a nearly forgotten...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
Massive Million Mondays
The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to Free Beer and Hot Wings Show every Monday in August for your chance at $50 in 'Mystery Key Cashword' Instant Win Games. 'Mystery Key Cashword' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly and over $35 million in total prize.
What A Score! The Scoreboard from Sullivan Field Is Finding New Life At Mitten Brewing Company
Nothing goes better than two of America's favorite pastimes: Baseball and drinking Beer. And now apparently a decade's old Grand Rapids baseball relic is finding a new home at one of of Grand Rapids favorite breweries. What is the history of The Grand Rapids Sullivans?. According to baseball reference, The...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
